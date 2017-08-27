Local governments want your opinion on housing discrimination

Thurston County residents are asked to take an online survey help identify local barriers to housing choice.
The survey, offered jointly by the Housing Authority of Thurston County, Thurston County and the city of Olympia, is a condition for receiving federal housing and community development funds. It should help local governments and agencies better understand and identify barriers to fair housing choice, and instances of housing discrimination in Thurston County.
The survey should only take five to 10 minutes, and answers are anonymous.
The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/fairhousingthurston. It’s due by Sept. 22.
Fair housing choice is protected by federal and state fair housing laws, ensuring that each resident is entitled to equal access to housing opportunities regardless of race, color, religion/creed, sex national origin, disability, service animal, gender identity, familial status, marital status, sexual orientation, or military/veteran status.
For more information about this fair housing survey or about fair housing issue in general, please email: fairhousing@ci.olympia.wa.us.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
