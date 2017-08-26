Downed power line starts another fire near Rochester

A fire along Prather Road Southwest near Rochester on Friday that briefly threatened one home was not related to a larger brush fire that swept through the area earlier this week, according to Thurston County officials.
Friday’s fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m. on Department of Natural Resources trust land. The fire burned grass, brush and timber, according to county officials.
Crews from DNR and West Thurston Regional Fire Authority responded and the fire was contained by about 7:15 p.m. At that time the fire was about 2 acres.
One lane of Prather Road Southwest was blocked overnight to allow fire equipment on scene. The fire appears to have been started by a downed power line, according to the county.
The fire added to smoke in the area from the larger brush fire that started Tuesday and was still burning as of Friday. Crews could be working on that fire more than a week.
The public is asked to call 911 only if flames are visible and firefighters are not in the area.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
