Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 12: WSP

One person is dead after being hit by an SUV on state Route 12 Friday night, according to Washington State Patrol.
Investigators say a 55-year-old Aberdeen woman was driving west on Route 12 near Milepost 13 in a 2016 Land Rover SUV when she saw a vehicle parked on the shoulder and began to change lanes. The Land Rover then struck a pedestrian who was on the ground in the road, according to state patrol.
The crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. east of Montesano.
The name of the person killed was not immediately released. The driver and her passenger, a 57-year-old man from Aberdeen, were not injured.
Route 12 was blocked for more than six hours. The crash remains under investigation.
