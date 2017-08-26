With a new coat of paint, Olympia’s community care center is nearly ready to open

Volunteers spent Saturday painting a building in downtown Olympia that soon will house a one-stop shop for people in need.

The Providence Community Care Center will open next month in the former Bayside Quilting storefront at 225 State Ave. NE and offer access to primary care, housing and shelter and mental health services.

Volunteers in Paint, run by the Olympia Downtown Association, uses recycled paint, donations and volunteers to spruce up buildings, alleyways and murals in downtown. On Saturday, about 50 volunteers working in shifts painted on coats of a grayish-blue and a bright turquoise.

“I actually like it. It’s weird, I wouldn’t paint my house with it, but for a downtown building …,” said volunteer Michael Leierer, who used to paint houses for a living and arrived at 6 a.m. on Saturday to help out.

Around the corner, Kasia Meyer was sitting near the building’s main entrance with a paintbrush in hand.

“I actually enjoy painting, so I’m having a good time. And I’m in the shade,” said Meyer, who works in the facilities department at Providence St. Peter Hospital. “It looks so much better now.”

Volunteers will be back next weekend to touch up a Rosie the Riveter mural on the west side of the building. Meanwhile, construction inside began in April and is wrapping up now.

Ten groups will work out of the one location, including Providence St. Peter, Interfaith Works, which runs an overnight shelter and winter warming center, and SideWalk, which offers rental subsidies to help homeless people find housing.

TJ LaRocque, who will manage the community care center, said he hopes to add employment and education services later on.

The center will host an open house on Sept. 6 and begin services on Sept. 13.