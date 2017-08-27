Man who died Friday on US 12 identified

A man who was hit and killed by a vehicle on US 12 Friday night has been identified as Sergey Y. Sokolov, 38, of Deer Park, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 55-year-old Aberdeen woman and her passenger were westbound on US 12 just before 11 p.m. Friday night when she saw a vehicle parked on the shoulder outside Montesano. She began to change lanes in her Land Rover when she apparently struck Sokolov, who was lying on the ground.
The road was blocked for more than six hours, according to the state patrol.
