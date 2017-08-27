The Washington State Patrol has identified a man who was hit and killed Friday night on US 12.
The Washington State Patrol has identified a man who was hit and killed Friday night on US 12. Courtesy Washington State Patrol
Man who died Friday on US 12 identified

By Rolf Boone

August 27, 2017 8:04 AM

A man who was hit and killed by a vehicle on US 12 Friday night has been identified as Sergey Y. Sokolov, 38, of Deer Park, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 55-year-old Aberdeen woman and her passenger were westbound on US 12 just before 11 p.m. Friday night when she saw a vehicle parked on the shoulder outside Montesano. She began to change lanes in her Land Rover when she apparently struck Sokolov, who was lying on the ground.

The road was blocked for more than six hours, according to the state patrol.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403

