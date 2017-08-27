Tacoma woman flown to hospital after I-5 crash

A 26-year-old Tacoma woman was flown to St. Joseph Medical Center Saturday afternoon after her vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 in Lewis County.
The 50-year-old Longview man, who allegedly crashed into the Tacoma woman’s car, now faces a possible vehicular assault charge, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 1:20 p.m. Saturday, the Tacoma woman was southbound on I-5 near Napavine when she was hit.
The Longview man also had two toddlers in his car, but neither was injured.
