Crash near Grand Mound kills a man, re-routes I-5 traffic for hours

A section of northbound Interstate 5 in southern Thurston County was closed for several hours Sunday morning and into the early afternoon after a series of crashes that contributed to the long delay, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Northbound I-5 completely reopened about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Among the wrecks: A crash that killed a 61-year-old man in his Hyundai Accent, Trooper Brooke Bova said Sunday.
A complete picture of what happened on Sunday wasn’t immediately clear.
But Bova said it began with a non-injury crash sometime before 4 a.m. That crash was followed by a collision involving a truck and trailer that went down an embankment.
That led to I-5 being closed, she said.
It was then that a semitrailer triggered a seven-vehicle crash — possibly because it couldn’t slow down in time — which led to the 61-year-old man’s death. He was in the middle lane of northbound I-5 in his car when he was struck, Bova said.
Four semitrailers and three passenger cars were involved in that third crash, she said.
Following that, a fourth crash took place in which a woman was injured and taken to a hospital in the area. The driver who caused that crash was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Bova said.
