Traffic is blocked on northbound I-5 after a fatality crash in the Grand Mound area Sunday morning.
Traffic is blocked on northbound I-5 after a fatality crash in the Grand Mound area Sunday morning. Courtesy Washington State Department of Transportation
Traffic is blocked on northbound I-5 after a fatality crash in the Grand Mound area Sunday morning. Courtesy Washington State Department of Transportation

Local

Crash near Grand Mound kills a man, re-routes I-5 traffic for hours

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

August 27, 2017 9:11 AM

A section of northbound Interstate 5 in southern Thurston County was closed for several hours Sunday morning and into the early afternoon after a series of crashes that contributed to the long delay, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Northbound I-5 completely reopened about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Among the wrecks: A crash that killed a 61-year-old man in his Hyundai Accent, Trooper Brooke Bova said Sunday.

A complete picture of what happened on Sunday wasn’t immediately clear.

But Bova said it began with a non-injury crash sometime before 4 a.m. That crash was followed by a collision involving a truck and trailer that went down an embankment.

That led to I-5 being closed, she said.

It was then that a semitrailer triggered a seven-vehicle crash — possibly because it couldn’t slow down in time — which led to the 61-year-old man’s death. He was in the middle lane of northbound I-5 in his car when he was struck, Bova said.

Four semitrailers and three passenger cars were involved in that third crash, she said.

Following that, a fourth crash took place in which a woman was injured and taken to a hospital in the area. The driver who caused that crash was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Bova said.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Just Housing plans to "defend" a campsite in Watershed Park

Just Housing plans to 1:13

Just Housing plans to "defend" a campsite in Watershed Park
What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 2:16

What's inside of a 'rape kit?'
Daybreak offers glimpes of Rochester fires destructive path 1:21

Daybreak offers glimpes of Rochester fires destructive path

View More Video