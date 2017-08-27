Police arrest 1 at Watershed Park, camping demonstrator says

A gathering at Watershed Park on Saturday to protest the city of Olympia’s no camping ordinance resulted in one arrest, a camping demonstrator said Sunday morning.
Just Housing, a homeless advocacy group, demonstrated Saturday at the park after John Gillis, who is homeless, was arrested at the park on Aug. 18 for refusing to leave his camp.
An Olympia Police Department spokesperson could not immediately be reached.
Just Housing representative Tyler Gundel said the following happened on Saturday:
The protest began at 11 a.m. Saturday with 22 people. Fifteen to 20 people were on site throughout the day, although that number at times grew to as many as 40 people, Gundel said.
Gundel said they explained their demands to Olympia police.
“We told them that our plan was to defend the site as a designated camping area until an alternative location or locations were designated by the city,” she said. “We also asked to have decision makers/city officials present to talk and negotiate.”
Police issued trespass orders Saturday afternoon for camping, and then again Saturday night for being in the park after dusk.
Gundel said once it became dark, police arrived with several vehicles, including a vehicle she described as a “paddy wagon,” and 25-34 officers.
However, according to Gundel, police made only one arrest and left one protester alone because he was high up in the trees in a hammock.
Just Housing says they plan to defend the camp site again at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Check back for updates to this story.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments