These 5 stories were last week’s most read

Amid the dead body and a stabbing, readers gravitated to two stories about local businesses.
1. A nearly 30-year-old restaurant in Tumwater has closed. Now will a national chain take its place? Nickelby’s in Tumwater has closed.
2. Lacey man stabbed during threesome gone awry: The victim has been identified as a 43-year-old man from Lacey. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after the incident and was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
3. Man dies in Olympia’s Sylvester Park, no foul play suspected: Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was found dead in Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia Friday morning.
4. Residents evacuate as fire near Grand Mound grows beyond 200 acres Tuesday: Residents were instructed to evacuate Tuesday afternoon as a large, wind-fueled brush fire near Grand Mound spread rapidly.
5. This fitnes center in Lacey has suddenly closed: Lacey Ultimate Fitness Center suddenly closed last Friday after seven years of business, according to information posted on the door of the center and a gym owner working with the existing members.
