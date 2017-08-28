2 injured after car crashes into tree

A 30-year-old Texas man and his passenger were hospitalized Saturday morning after they drove off the road in Thurston County and crashed into a tree, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man, who was thought to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, faces a possible vehicular assault charge.
About 2 a.m. Saturday, the El Paso, Texas man was eastbound in a Ford Focus on state Route 510 when his car drove off the road at milepost 11 and crashed into a tree.
He and his passenger, a 24-year-old woman from New Mexico, were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
