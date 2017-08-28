Five Oregonians were arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree theft after allegedly stealing more than $800 in alcohol from a Safeway in Centralia.
5 Oregonians arrested for stealing alcohol in Centralia

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

August 28, 2017 9:01 AM

Five Oregonians were arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree theft after they allegedly stole more than $800 in alcohol from the Safeway in Centralia, according to Centralia police.

All of the suspects are from Portland and range in age from 20 to 25.

About 4:20 p.m. Sunday, the five entered the store and later left with bags of alcohol, Officer Angie Humphrey said Monday. Minutes later they returned to the store and loaded up their bags again when they were confronted by the store manager. Undeterred, they headed to their yellow jeep and took off southbound on Interstate 5.

They later were stopped at milepost 59, near Toledo, by the Washington State Patrol.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

