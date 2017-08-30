What’s Happening for Aug. 30

Aug. 30
Western troubadour Kerry Grombacher: Grombacher will provide an evening of cowboy music and poetry at 7:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St SE. Free. Information: TRL.org.
Aug. 31
Wolf Nation program: Author Brenda Peterson and wolf researcher Suzanne Asha Stone will talk about how to co-exist with wolves as they return to their native territories, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Browsers Bookshop will be on hand to sell copies of Peterson’s book for signing. Wolf Haven International staff members will also be present to provide additional information. Free. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Sept. 1
Deschutes Falls Park grand opening: The 155-acre park southeast of Yelm opens at 10 a.m., 25005 Bald Hills Road.
Sept. 1-3
Olympia Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival: Free community festival on the Olympia waterfront, featuring a vintage tugboat show and races, arts and crafts, food, harbor tours, kids activities and live entertainment. Information: HarborDays.com or on Facebook at “Olympia Harbor Days”.
Sept. 6
Nonviolent communication workshop: The Dispute Resolution Center hosts an event 5:30-7 p.m. at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW. It’s free, but registration is required. Call 360-956-1155 or e-mail egray@mediatethurston.org.
Mountaineers potluck and Adventure Speaker Series: At the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Rd. NE. Door opens at 5:30 pm, potluck dinner starts at 6pm. Adventure Speaker Series starts at 7 p.m., with Bree Loewen, Found: A life in Mountain Rescue.
Sept. 7
Panorama Republicans: Rep. J.T. Wilcox will present a review the recent legislative session, 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium at Panorama, 1751 Circle Ln SE, Lacey. Information: doddsbpan@gmail.com
Puget Sound Anglers: Learn about fishing Area 13 and the returning Deschutes River king and coho salmon. 7 p.m., Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Avenue SE.. Information jxr5939@comcast.net.
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group: Meetings are the first Thursday of each month, from 1 – 2:30pm, at Capital Medical Center, Rainier Room, 3900 Capital Mall Drive SW, Olympia. Information: Karen Hyde at 360-480-5887.
Sept. 11
Working Towards Health and Equity in Sierra Leone: Learn about Partners in Health’s work in the country, including its fight against Ebola. Traditions Fair Trade Café, 300 Fifth Avenue SW, Olympia. Contributions to PIH welcomed. Information: 360-956-1358.
Sept. 13-Oct. 18
Candidate forum: Gateway Rotary will host six candidate forums at 7 a.m. , O'Blarney's Irish Pub located at 4411 Martin Way E, in Olympia. Sept. 13:: Olympia City Council (Miller / Parshley), Sept. 20: Lacey City Council (Steadman / Motzer), Sept. 27: Olympia City Council (Brown / Gilman), Oct. 4: Lacey City Council (Balsley / Cox) , Oct. 11: Port Commissioner 2 (McGregor / Fishburn), and Oct. 18: Port Commissioner 3 (Zita / McClure)
Sept. 23
Alpaca open house: Meet alpacas and ranchers from several area farms at La Vida Alpaca, 15631 159th Ln SE,Yelm. Activities for all ages, alpaca products for sale. Information: 360-894-1273, dbagshaw@earthlink.net, www.lavidaalpaca.com.
