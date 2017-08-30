What’s Happening for Aug. 30

Gray wolf male London (left) nuzzles his mate, Lexi, in their enclosure at Wolf Haven International north of Tenino. Author Brenda Peterson and wolf researcher Suzanne Asha Stone will talk about how to co-exist with wolves as they return to their native territories, starting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Browsers Bookshop will be on hand to sell copies of Peterson’s book for signing. Wolf Haven International staff members will also be present to provide additional information. Free. Information: 360-352-0595 or www.TRL.org. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com file