Mental health counselor surrenders credential after he got a client a rifle

A former Thurston County mental health counselor has agreed to surrender his credential after state officials say he provided a client with a firearm, despite the client’s depression and history of suicidal thoughts and actions.
According to the state’s Department of Health, Larry C. LeBlanc provided the .22-caliber rifle after his client was the victim of an assault and told LeBlanc he felt unsafe. LeBlanc did not document that he prepared or helped the client to prepare a safety plan to address the client’s safety concerns.
LeBlanc also purchased vehicles from the client, who says he was underpaid, according to the state. LeBlanc’s treatment records do not indicate he consulted with other professionals about the appropriateness of his actions.
LeBlanc retired from practice in 2015 and let his credential expire in 2016. Under his agreement with the state, he cannot reapply for a license or reactivate his mental health counselor credential in Washington.
