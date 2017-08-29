Thurston County landowners negotiate their own plan to accommodate gophers

In an effort to build their home sooner, one Thurston County couple has created their own habitat conservation plan to offset impacts on Mazama pocket gophers.
Thurston County is still working on a countywide plan for providing habitat for the endangered species.
Deborah and Steve McLain are planning to build a 3,000-square-foot single-family home on a half acre of their family’s 8-acre parcel south of Tumwater. Gopher activity was detected on their property during a county review a year ago.
The McLains were unable to obtain permits without mitigating the impact construction would have on the gophers. To do so, they worked directly with the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife to create a mitigation plan. Their plan was approved this month and they have entered into a 30-day public comment period.
Deborah McLain said she does not expect any comments because the property is on a dead-end road with no developments nearby.
This process, which has lasted more than a year, was “for the privilege to build on our land,” Deborah McLain said. In March, McLain threatened to go on a hunger strike until the county issued her permits.
The couple’s plan had to be signed off by U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, which caused more delay, McLain said.
Even with the approval of their mitigation plan, McLain said she and her husband face more uncertainty.
“I’m just reserving my feelings because we don’t know if we are facing another increase from our builders,” McLain said.
The cost of building the home was increased $10,000 by their contractor, Adair Homes, because starting construction took longer than 120 days, McLain said. The McLains could face another increase for the same reason because of the required 30-day comment period for the habitat conservation plan.
“Nothing should take more than four months, but we are dealing with the government,” McLain told The Chronicle.
They also had to redo the financing for their home because of the wait, McLain said.
“We are the ones taking all the financial risk,” she said.
The home will be built on Steve McLain’s family’s farm. It is being designed so the McLains’ fathers can live there when they are no longer able to live independently.
“We were hoping to take care of our mothers too, but they passed during the process,” McLain said.
Thurston County is still working on a habitat conservation plan that would allow property owners to purchase mitigation credits to offset the impact of their construction. County Manager Ramiro Chavez said the county has land set aside for the mitigation bank, and is currently working on the mechanism to allow credits to be purchased.
“There is still a lot of work that needs to be done,” Chavez said.
The McLains agreed to set aside 1 acre of their land for mitigation, according to their habitat conservation plan. They are to keep the acre mowed and free of native and nonnative plants with woody root systems that would limit gopher activity.
As part of the plan, a third party — in this case, Thurston County — must inspect the land to ensure it is being kept up.
“It was the intent to help the property owners,” Chavez said.
The plan has been posted by Fish and Wildlife, and the public can submit comments on it until Sept. 13. To view a copy of it, go to www.fws.gov/wafwo/ or call 360-753-5823.
Olympian staff reporter Lisa Pemberton contributed to this report.
