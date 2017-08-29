Suspect pleads guilty to driving while high and injuring woman in Centralia crash

Although no victims were in the courtroom to hear him, an Olympia man pleading guilty to vehicular assault Monday emotionally expressed his regret and sorrow for causing a July 29 crash that damaged three cars and broke another driver’s collarbone.
“I feel like a monster,” said Joshua C. Shorb, 32, who admitted to being under the influence of heroin at the time of the crash. “A friend of mine was killed by a drunk driver when I was younger and I never thought I’d find myself in this position.”
Lewis County Superior Court Judge James Lawler sentenced Shorb to 17 months in prison, minus the 31 days he’s spent in custody at the Lewis County Jail, in accordance with a recommendation by both his attorney and the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office. Shorb will also be on state Department of Corrections supervision for up to 18 months following his release.
Lawler said he thought it was unfortunate that it took injuring someone else for Shorb to realize his drug habit could do harm to others, beyond just himself. Shorb has six prior felony convictions, including four convictions for violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. He had an active warrant in a driving under the influence case from Lynnwood Municipal Court at the time of the Centralia crash.
“I hope that you get it. Maybe you do,” Lawler said.
According to court documents and the Centralia Police Department, police responded at 12:29 p.m. July 29 to the intersection of East Bridge Street and Harrison Avenue in Centralia to a report of a three-vehicle crash.
Police arrived at the scene to find three vehicles with significant damage – a silver Volkswagen Jetta, a blue Chevrolet Traverse and a gray Nissan Cube, which was driven by Shorb.
The driver of the Chevrolet had back and shoulder pain and was transported to Providence Centralia Hospital, where she was later diagnosed with a broken collarbone. The woman’s husband and at least two children were in the vehicle, but they were not injured, according to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office.
Shorb and the driver of the Volkswagen were not injured.
Before the crash, Shorb’s vehicle was allegedly driving southbound at more than 50 miles per hour, swerving in and out of traffic. The vehicle reportedly jumped a concrete lane divider before hitting the Volkswagen, then the Chevrolet.
Police indicated after the crash that Shorb denied being under the influence, but reported that he was acting erratically. A blood sample was drawn to test whether he was under the influence of a drug.
On Monday, Shorb told Lawler he was under the influence of heroin during the crash.
Kevin Nelson, Shorb’s attorney, said his client wished to plead guilty and take responsibility almost immediately.
“We think this is an appropriate resolution for this case,” Nelson said. “He’s been wanting to take responsibility since the very beginning when I first met with him.”
While the total amount of restitution has not been set, Shorb agreed Monday to pay for damage to the victim’s vehicle and for medical bills as part of his plea agreement.
Comments