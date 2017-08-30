Hitting the road this weekend? Here’s what you should know

Wildfires and road construction could complicate your Labor Day weekend travel plans.
KOMO reports the Jolly Mountain Fire near Cle Elum forced campgrounds and hiking trails along Highway 903 to close.
Jolly Mountain fire near Cle Elum is forcing closure of many recreational areas along Highway 903 just before Labor Day weekend #komonews pic.twitter.com/mRZfJ7dhuY— Matt Markovich (@mattmarkovich) August 29, 2017
Residents in the area were under a Level 2 evacuation order Tuesday, meaning they should be ready to leave immediately, according to KOMO.
The fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 11 and was about 5,160 acres Tuesday night.
As you plan a weekend trip, check for air quality & smoke from #WaWILDFIRE before you go https://t.co/zXbPEL62TX pic.twitter.com/xeCLSOFM6b— waDNR_fire (@waDNR_fire) August 30, 2017
Air quality east of the Cascades is suffering due to wildfire smoke. Areas near Wenatchee and Yakima were marked unhealthy Wednesday morning.
Washington State Department of Transportation is also warning drivers about congestion on Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass.
Bridge deck repairs in the westbound lanes of I-90 will not be complete by Labor Day as initially hoped. One westbound lane will be closed.
Q13 reports construction crews are behind schedule due to a recent strike by concrete delivery drivers and some crews will be working over the holiday weekend.
Anyone traveling east this weekend should check the multistate incident website for nearby fire activity.
Travelers can also use WSDOT’s traffic volume charts to time their travel to avoid congestion on key routes. Not surprisingly, Interstate 5 between Olympia and Tacoma in both directions is expected to see congestion and stop-and-go traffic for much of the weekend.
