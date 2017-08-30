Work to restart on downtown flood mitigation project

Crews plan to resume work Tuesday on a project to retrofit the stormwater collection system on Seventh Avenue SW between Columbia and Water streets in downtown Olympia.
Most of the work will take place at or near the Water Street and Seventh Avenue intersection. The walking path at Heritage Park may be temporarily closed to pedestrians.
Flaggers will direct vehicles and pedestrians through the work areas. Some on-street parking will be blocked off.
Work started in June but was put on hold in July. It is now expected to be complete by mid-September.
Once completed, the project will significantly reduce flooding during major storms and when Capitol Lake is high, according to the city.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
