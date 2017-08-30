More Videos

    The city of Olympia will build a new roundabout at the intersection of Boulevard Road and Morse Merryman Road.

Local

Have thoughts about a new Boulevard Road roundabout? Air them at this city open house.

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

August 30, 2017 11:34 AM

Want a chance to talk to city of Olympia officials about a new roundabout to be constructed on Boulevard Road Southeast?

The city will host an open house about the project on Sept. 7 at Washington Middle School. Staff will be on hand to discuss the project schedule, and discuss what can be expected during construction.

Work on the project begins on Sept. 18.

The new Boulevard Road roundabout will be located at the Morse Merryman Road Southeast intersection. Boulevard Road is already home to three roundabouts at Yelm Highway Southeast, Log Cabin Road Southeast and 22nd Avenue Southeast.

The city council awarded a $3.3 million construction bid to Active Construction.

The total cost of the project is about $6.3 million, with about $3 million coming from Transportation Improvement Board and Federal Highway Administration grants. About $30,000 will be set aside for an art installation.

In coming weeks, crews will remove about 200 trees in the construction area, project manager Jim Rioux said on Aug. 15. The trees range in size from very small to old growth.

The Sept. 7 open house will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. People are welcome to stop by at any time during that period to discuss the project.

The meeting will take place in the multipurpose room of Washington Middle School, located at 3100 Cain Road SE, in Olympia.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

