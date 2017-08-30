Police activity near Black Lake Boulevard Southwest in Olympia caused traffic to back up on Wednesday as officers searched for a suspect in a domestic violence assault.
Police activity slows traffic in west Olympia

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

August 30, 2017 12:58 PM

Police activity near Black Lake Boulevard Southwest in Olympia caused traffic to back up on Wednesday morning as officers searched for a suspect in a domestic violence assault.

Police were called to a home on the 2000 block of Soroya Court Southwest at about 10:45 a.m., according to Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower. Officers located the woman, who gave a description of her boyfriend. Officers then searched the area, and a police dog located the man at about noon near Black Lake Boulevard Southwest.

The man was taken into custody without incident. The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Traffic was delayed in the area of Black Lake Boulevard Southwest and Ninth Avenue Southwest.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

