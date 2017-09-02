What’s Happening for Sept. 2

Saturday-Sunday
Olympia Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival: Free community festival on the Olympia waterfront features a vintage tugboat show and races, arts and crafts, food, harbor tours, kids activities and live entertainment. Information: HarborDays.com or Facebook at “Olympia Harbor Days.”
Wednesday
Nonviolent communication workshop: The Dispute Resolution Center hosts an event 5:30-7 p.m. at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW. It’s free, but registration is required. Call 360-956-1155 or email egray@mediatethurston.org.
Mountaineers potluck and Adventure Speaker Series: At the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m. Adventure Speaker Series starts at 7 p.m., with Bree Loewen, author of “Found: A Life in Mountain Rescue.”
Sept. 7
Panorama Republicans: State Rep. J.T. Wilcox will review the recent legislative session, 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Information: doddsbpan@gmail.com.
Puget Sound Anglers: Learn about fishing Area 13 and the returning Deschutes River king and coho salmon. 7 p.m., Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: jxr5939@comcast.net.
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group: Meetings are the first Thursday of each month, 1-2:30 p.m., at Capital Medical Center, Rainier Room, 3900 Capital Mall Drive SW, Olympia. Information: Karen Hyde, 360-480-5887.
Sept. 9
Relay For Life Garage Sale Fundraiser: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E., Olympia. Benefits the Phil Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay Team & the American Cancer Society. Information: angiedorian@gmail.com.
Sept. 11
Equity in Sierra Leone: Learn about Partners in Health’s work in Sierra Leone, including its fight against Ebola. Traditions Fair Trade Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Contributions to PIH welcomed. Information: 360-956-1358.
Sept. 13-Oct. 18
Candidate forum: Gateway Rotary will host six candidate forums at 7 a.m. at O’Blarney’s Irish Pub at 4411 Martin Way E., in Olympia. Sept. 13: Olympia City Council (Miller/Parshley); Sept. 20: Lacey City Council (Steadman/Motzer); Sept. 27: Olympia City Council (Brown/Gilman); Oct. 4: Lacey City Council (Balsley/Cox); Oct. 11: Port Commissioner 2 (McGregor/Fishburn); and Oct. 18: Port Commissioner 3 (Zita/McClure).
Sept. 23
Alpaca open house: Meet alpacas and ranchers from several area farms at La Vida Alpaca, 15631 159th Lane SE,Yelm. Activities for all ages, alpaca products for sale. Information: 360-894-1273, dbagshaw@earthlink.net and lavidaalpaca.com.
