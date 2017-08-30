Don’t like upcoming ballot measures? Thurston County wants to know.

The Thurston County Auditor’s office is searching for people to serve on “against” committees for four different ballot measures.
The measures will appear on the November ballot. The committee members will provide written arguments against the measures that will appear in the voter pamphlet.
“These committees give voters more perspectives and a better understanding of an issue,” said Auditor Mary Hall.
The Auditor’s Office is looking for people to serve on committees regarding:
- City of Olympia, Proposition 1: Public safety levy.
- Griffin School District, Proposition 1: Property improvements, technology, school safety and capital projects replacement levy.
- Thurston County Fire Protection District 3 (Lacey), Proposition 1: Bonds for fire stations, vehicles and equipment.
- Thurston County Fire Protection District 12, Proposition 1: Authorizing annexation of the city of Tenino into the fire district.
Statements and committee member names must be submitted to the Auditor’s Office by 4:30pm on Friday Sept. 1, 2017 via email at elections@co.thurston.wa.us or in person at 2000 Lakeridge Dr SW, Bldg 1, Rm 118.
For more information about what to submit, see page 8 of Thurston County Local Voters’ Pamphlet Administrative Rules for Jurisdictions, which can be found online at www.co.thurston.wa.us/auditor/Elections/candidate/Admn_Rules_jurisd.pdf
