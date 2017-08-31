Antiquated technology enthusiasts, this one is for you

Raise your hand if the clacking of a typewriter gives you chills. Anyone?
The Lacey Timberland Library will host a series of events next month to celebrate the antiquated technologies of not so long ago.
The series kicks off with a night of retro video games with Super Smash Video Games starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Next, Paul Lundy from the Bremerton Office Machine Company will lead a discussion on typewriters at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16. Attendees are encouraged to bring their machines for show and tell, and prizes will be awarded for most unique, best font and best margin bell.
Last, vintage sewing machine enthusiasts will gather at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23. Collectors will discuss the history and maintenance of sewing machines. Various models will be on hand to try out, including toy, electric, treadle and hand crank.
Timberland programs are free and open to the public. The Lacey Timberland Library is located at 500 College St. SE. For information, call 360-491-3860 or go to TRL.org.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
