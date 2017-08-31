More charges possible for Oregon residents arrested in Centralia alcohol theft

Continued investigation into allegations of organized retail theft in Centralia last weekend revealed that the suspects likely got away with much more alcohol than initially thought, according to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office.
“This is likely to get much bigger,” Deputy Prosecutor Joel DeFazio said this week.
Suspects have now been tied to more than $1,000 in alcohol thefts from two Centralia stores and the theft of clothes from several stores, DeFazio told Lewis County Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee.
The five suspects, all from Portland, are Isiah R. Campbell, 20, Johvanee A. Hall, 21, Latia D. McDaniel, 25, Zariah Y. Torregano, 20, and Jovahntea R. Hall, 21. They were arrested Sunday after police responded to a report of the theft of liquor and food from the Centralia Safeway in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue. They were arrested by the Washington State Patrol after leaving the area, and were reportedly caught on surveillance footage.
They made their first appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday. They were ordered held while investigators executed a search warrant. On Tuesday, they were charged with second-degree organized retail theft, a class C felony.
“The vehicle was searched,” DeFazio said. “The investigation is still ongoing.”
DeFazio said a search of the suspects’ vehicle revealed $1,000 in stolen liquor from Centralia’s Safeway and another $180 in alcohol stolen from Rite Aid. The vehicle also contained clothing suspected to have been stolen from 10 stores, many of them in the Centralia Factory Outlets.
An officer is working to track all of the merchandise back to the stores, he said.
“What started out as a liquor theft from a local Safeway might turn out to be a lot more,” DeFazio said.
Comments