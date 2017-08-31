Planning to harvest and slurp oysters this weekend? That might not be a good idea.

It’s going to be hot this weekend and into next week.
The National Weather Service predicts highs in Olympia of 88 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, and 90 degrees on Monday. It may even get close to 100 on Tuesday.
For locals, that generally means a trip to an air-conditioned restaurant or theater, a swim, or a get-out-of-town plan.
But it probably shouldn’t mean a trip to the beach to harvest shellfish. The state Department of Health warns conditions may be right to contaminate oysters with bacteria.
The combination of hot weather, low tides, and little rain has contributed to more than 10 reports of vibriosis illnesses statewide from people who ate raw or undercooked oysters they collected themselves, the agency reports. The bacteria causing the illness is naturally occurring and thrives in warm temperatures.
“The shellfish industry follows special control measures during the summer months to keep people who choose to eat raw oysters from getting sick,” said Rick Porso, director of the state Office of Environmental Health and Safety. “For those who enjoy collecting and consuming their own shellfish, it’s important that they follow a few simple measures to stay healthy.”
Before heading to the beach, people interested in harvesting should check the Department of Health shellfish safety map to see which areas have been closed.
Shellfish should be harvested from an approved area as the tide goes out, then chilled as soon as possible. Shellfish then should be cooked at 145 degrees Farenheit for 15 minutes to kill bacteria, the agency advises.
Vibriosis symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, headache, fever, and chills. The illness is usually mild or moderate and runs its course in two to three days.
