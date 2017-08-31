Local

Rochester woman charged in alleged $16,000 theft from employer

The Chronicle, Centralia

August 31, 2017 5:00 PM

A Rochester woman was arrested and charged this week after her Centralia employer reported more than $16,000 stolen from the business since the beginning of the year.

Leeanne I. Dorman, 41, was charged Tuesday in Lewis County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree theft. Dorman appeared in court Tuesday and Lewis County Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee set bail at $10,000.

According to court documents, Centralia police received a report of a theft on May 15 from Gold Key Motors in Centralia.

The owner reported that his son, the manager of the business, discovered discrepancies in the books. The man reported the only person outside his family who had access to the business’s finances was Dorman, the office manager.

As of May 17, $6,000 was identified as missing from deposits over the past few months.

At the time, the business owner told police Dorman had admitted to taking the money because of financial hardships, but had offered to pay it back, according to court documents.

However, on May 19, police received a report that more than $16,000 was now suspected to have been stolen between January and April 2017.

Dorman’s next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

