This local lake is now open for swimming

Long Lake is reopened for swimming, just in time for Labor Day weekend.
Thurston County officials ordered the lake’s closure on Aug. 18 after high levels of microcystin algae toxin were found in water samples.
The most recent samples show levels at or below 0.5 micrograms per liter of water. The state standard for public health concern is 6 micrograms per liter.
The Aug. 18 test showed a microcystin algae toxin level of 21 micrograms per liter.
Algae blooms during the summer and fall months are common. If you see an algae bloom, the Health Department asks that you call them at 360-867-2626 so they can conduct tests.
Additional information about swimming advisories can be found at www.co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehadm/swimming/swimming_index.html.
