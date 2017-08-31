What’s camping without a fire? You may find out this weekend.

Some areas of Washington have banned or restricted campfires for Labor Day weekend because of hot, dry conditions.
In the Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest, campfires are restricted to developed campgrounds and picnic areas, beginning Friday and until further notice.
Camp stoves may still be used in the Olympic National Park’s wilderness backcountry, but they should be operated away from vegetation and forest litter.
“With the high fire danger and staff already committed to suppressing fires across the country, we are enacting this fire restriction to conserve our firefighting resources and to help prevent additional fires,” said Lee Taylor, acting superintendant of Olympic National Park.
Campfires, along with the ignition of briquettes, barbecue grills, and fire pans, are completely banned in the following areas, beginning Friday: North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area, andLake Chelan National Recreation area.
The ban includes campgrounds along State Route 20, Hozomeen and the Stehekin Valley.
However, stoves or grills solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels are allowed in all of these locations, the National Parks Service reports.
If smoke or flames are visible, call 911 or report them to a ranger station.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
