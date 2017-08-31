Care about bus service? Intercity Transit wants your help.

Intercity Transit is searching for Thurston County residents who want to help shape bus service to serve on its Citizen Advisory Committee.
The 20-member advisory group provides input to the Transit Authority on public transportation issues, such as service changes, strategic plans, the budget, fares and other topics. The Transit Authority selects members to represent a cross section of the community.
Adult committee members serve three-year terms, while youth members serve one-year terms. Student members receive a free bus pass and credit for volunteer hours.
Those interested can find an application at intercitytransit.com, or at the Intercity Transit business office at 526 Pattison St. NE, Olympia. Bus routes 62A, 62B and 66 serve this location.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 26.
The Citizen Advisory Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the IT business office.
For more information about the Citizens Advisory Committee, visit intercitytransit.com/agency/citizen-advisory-committee or contact Nancy Trail at ntrail@intercitytransit.com or 360-705-5857.
