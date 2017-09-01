Thurston County’s bridge installation over Beaver Creek becomes national example

The installation of a fabricated bridge over Thurston County’s Beaver Creek to replace an aging culvert has become a national test case for construction activities within endangered species habitat, according to county officials.
The replacement of the failing culvert presented some logistical problems to accommodate the breeding seasons for salmon and other native fish. Construction was limited to June to mid-September.
The Beaver Creek area is habitat for the Oregon spotted frog, an animal protected under the Endangered Species Act, according to a county press release.
The work in the environmentally sensitive area required multiple permit approvals and coordination with several state and federal agencies, including the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Army Corps of Engineers.
It also meant construction crews had limited time and space to work with, and they wanted to minimize the effect on residents. The narrow two-lane road near Maytown is the only access for residents and is situated near power and communication lines.
The power lines had to be taken down to accommodate the construction equipment, and communication facilities were interrupted twice during the installation. The construction equipment was placed along the road and residents experienced travel delays during the heaviest periods of construction.
Despite those issues, the project was completed in less than a month.
“We worked hard to make sure that every part of this project was tightly organized and highly coordinated,” Matt Unzelman, project manager and senior civil engineer for Thurston County Public Works, said. “This project not only shows that construction activities can be successfully accomplished in highly sensitive habitat areas, but these bridges can reduce construction delays because they can be installed quickly and more efficiently than traditional methods.”
The new bridge was fabricated off-site and delivered intact. It was installed using a crane. The method can reduce construction costs by nearly a half, according to the county.
“As our roads, bridges and culverts age, they require more and more maintenance each year just to keep them in a safe condition. But, eventually, they need to be replaced,” said Scott Lindblom, the interim director of Thurston County Public Works. “The culvert on Beaver Creek Road had rusted completely through and was beyond repair. In this case, a pre-fabricated bridge proved to be a great way for us to save time and money, while minimizing impacts on the community.”
Future similar bridge replacement projects could save the county between $200,000 and $400,000 per project, according to the county.
