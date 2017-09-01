Road work to cause delays on I-5 in Nisqually, Chehalis

Nisqually River Bridge repairs will reduce northbound Interstate 5 traffic to one lane overnight on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 6 and 7, the Washington State Department of Transportation reports.
Crews will conduct bridge joint repair work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on both days. A single lane will be open between mileposts 114 and 115.
Drivers are advised to plan for extra travel time, and to use the construction and traffic updates webpage at www.wsdot.wa.gov/Regions/Olympic/Construction/ to plan their commutes.
In Chehalis, crews will close the Chamber Way onramp to northbound I-5 Tuesday night, Sept. 5, for continued work on the Chamber Way overpass replacement project. The ramp will close at 10 p.m. and open at 2 a.m.
There is no designated detour in place, and drivers will need to take alternate routes during the closure.
Comments