‘It would have been a huge loss for this community had he not survived’

2:10 Huskies coach Chris Petersen on rough start in 30-14 win over Rutgers Pause

2:10 Cedar King skipper makes for port after nearly 30 years at the helm

1:15 From ball boy to playmaker, Barnes expected to make big impact for Blazers

2:17 Huskies quarterback Jake Browning on sluggish offense in UW's win over Rutgers

0:24 Huskies running back Myles Gaskin after win over Rutgers

1:06 Huskies WR Dante Pettis on punt return for a score

1:47 Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

1:09 Huskies punter Joel Whitford on success of short punts at Rutgers

0:58 Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement