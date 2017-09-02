Local

September 2, 2017 11:25 AM

Look out for Harvey relief scams, says Wyman

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is urging donors to do their research before giving money to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

In an email Friday, Wyman warned people to watch out for scam artists exploiting relief efforts.

“When there is a natural disaster, scam artists try to take advantage of people’s compassion. Scammers might try to persuade consumers to give money for Hurricane Harvey relief,” she wrote.

She said people should be suspicious of solicitors requesting immediate donations. Never give out credit card numbers over the phone and avoid cash donations. If you write a check, make it out directly to the charity, not the fundraiser.

And, Wyman said, be wary of “new” charities with unverifiable background or contact information. Some may use sympathetic-sounding names or names similar to well-known charities.

Donors can look up an organization’s registration status by going to the state’s charities website (www.sos.wa.gov/charities) or by calling 1-800-332-4483.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

Local