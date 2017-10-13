Drivers slog their way up Fourth Avenue East in Olympia after a rain storm in 2015. The National Weather Service is warning we could see storms next week as early as Monday.
Drivers slog their way up Fourth Avenue East in Olympia after a rain storm in 2015. The National Weather Service is warning we could see storms next week as early as Monday. Steve Bloom Olympian file photo

Forecasters warn of back-to-back storms

By AbSpegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

October 13, 2017 02:58 PM

The National Weather Service is warning Western Washington could see some very wet weather as early as Monday.

Forecasters say two storms will hit next week — the first is expected to arrive late Monday and stay into Tuesday, with the second storm coming late Wednesday and Thursday.

The second storm will likely be the heavier one.

They will be the most significant storms of the season of far. While precipitation will be heaviest in the mountains, flooding in urban areas and streams is possible.

Storm drains clogged with leaves could make flooding worse.

Rivers will rise but no large river flooding is expected.

The coast could see large waves and beach erosion. In the mountains, snow levels will rise above 5,000 feet and there will be rain in the passes.

Rain is expected every day in Olympia from Tuesday to Oct. 22.

