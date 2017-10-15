What’s Happening for Oct. 15

There are book sales, and then there are giant book sales.
The latter is what Friends of the Olympia Timberland Library is promising from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 15) at the library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE.
Proceeds help support programs and services not covered in the library’s regular budget. For more information, call 360-352-0595.
Here are other local events this week:
Sunday
Zine Fest 2017: The three-day event concludes with a day of workshops at the Mixx 96 Conference Room. Workshop topics include creating a collaborative giant comic, combating fatphobia, making shrinky dinks, project problem-solving, self-publishing, suicide awareness and prevention, and keeping the art of letter writing alive with Olympia’s Correspondence Club. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mixx 96 Conference Room, 119 Washington St. NE. Free. Information: olympiazinefest.org.
Quilt display: A celebration for the unveiling of a replica oak leaf and acorn quilt will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Bigelow House, 918 Glass Ave. NE in Olympia. Other historic replica mid 19th century quilts and miniature quilts will be on display. Admission is by donation. For more information, go to olympiahistory.org or email: olyhistory@gmail.com.
Book discussion: Join a discussion on chapters 9-12 of Bryan Stevenson’s “Just Mercy ” from 2 to 4 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Free refreshments and parking. Sponsored by the Black Alliance of Thurston County and Orca Books.
Candidates forum: Olympia City Council candidates have been invited to participate in a forum at 1 p.m. at Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE. Doors will open at noon. Sponsored by several organizations, including Olympia Democratic Socialists of America, Olympia Assembly, Just Housing, Thurston County Democrats and Washington Green Party. Open to the public.
Tuesday
Choir concert: Timberline High School’s choirs will present “The Storm is Passing Over” at 7 p.m. at the Koval Center for the Performing Arts, 600 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Lacey. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Donate blood: American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. at Capital Mall, 635 Black Lake Blvd. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
Wednesday
Immigration talk: Charo Garcia de Portaro will share her story of immigration and talk about her work with CIELO, Integral Latino Educational Center of Olympia, from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. Information: 360-352-0595.
Candidates forum: Gateway Rotary will host six local candidate forums at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at O’Blarney’s Irish Pub, 4411 Martin Way E. This week’s forum will feature Port of Olympia Commissioner candidates E.J. Zita and Gigi McClure.
Thursday (Oct. 19)
Lecture series: Hear the lecture “U.S. Mexican Relations in the Age of Trump” by Vanessa Freije of the University of Washington Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies at 7:30 p.m. at South Puget Sound Community College Lacey campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Olympia World Affairs Council. Information: www.olympiawac.org
Candidates forum: Hear candidates for Olympia City Council at a forum at 6 p.m. at the Tugboat Annies, 2100 West Bay Dr. NW, Olympia. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by West Olympia Business Association (WOBA) and the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce.
Conflict resolution: Learn how to prevent and resolve workplace conflict during a breakfast workshop from 7:15 to 9 a.m. at Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Cost is $30. Seats are limited. Information: www.mediatethurston.org/register.html.
Film discussion: Watch and then discuss the film “Loving” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation (OUUC) sanctuary, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Free refreshments and parking. Sponsored by the Black Alliance of Thurston County, Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation and The United Churches of Olympia.
History talk: Hear an illustrated history talk by retired teacher Dave Shipley who has put together a driving tour of Thurston County historic sites. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the historic Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Pl., Tumwater. Free, but donations are accepted. Information, go to www.olytumfoundation.org or call 360-786- 8117.
Parenting workshop: Learn how to understand anger during a workshop presented by Candyce Bollinger from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Free. Information:360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Storytelling workshop: Learn the basics of delivering a live storytelling performance during a workshop with Elizabeth Lord from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lacey Timberland Library,500 College St. SE. This program is for adults and preregistration is required. Information: 360-491-3860.
