What’s Happening for Oct. 16

Vanessa Freije, an assistant professor at the University of Washington Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies, will give a lecture titled “U.S. Mexican Relations in the Age of Trump” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at South Puget Sound Community College Lacey campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey.
“This lecture takes a historical look at U.S.-Mexico relations and examines the effects of the Trump campaign and presidency on Mexico,” states a news release on the event. “How do Mexicans view their relationship with the United States in light of Trump’s election? What are the potential consequences?”
The event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the Olympia World Affairs Council.
For more information, go to olympiawac.org.
Here are other events this week:
Tuesday
Choir concert: Timberline High School’s choirs will present “The Storm is Passing Over” at 7 p.m. at the Koval Center for the Performing Arts, 600 Sleater-Kinney Road NE, Lacey. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Donate blood: American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. at Capital Mall, 635 Black Lake Blvd. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
Wednesday
Immigration talk: Charo Garcia de Portaro will share her story of immigration and talk about her work with CIELO, Integral Latino Educational Center of Olympia, from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. Information: 360-352-0595.
Candidates forum: Gateway Rotary will host six local candidate forums at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at O’Blarney’s Irish Pub, 4411 Martin Way E. This week’s forum will feature Port of Olympia commissioner candidates E.J. Zita and Gigi McClure.
Thursday
Candidates forum: Hear candidates for Olympia City Council at a forum at 6 p.m. at the Tugboat Annies, 2100 West Bay Drive NW, Olympia. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by West Olympia Business Association and the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce.
Conflict resolution: Learn how to prevent and resolve workplace conflict during a breakfast workshop from 7:15 to 9 a.m. at Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Cost is $30. Seats are limited. Information: tinyurl.com/yb84o74l.
Film discussion: Watch and then discuss the film “Loving” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation sanctuary, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Free refreshments and parking. Sponsored by the Black Alliance of Thurston County, Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation and The United Churches of Olympia.
History talk: Hear an illustrated history talk by retired teacher Dave Shipley who has put together a driving tour of Thurston County historic sites. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the historic Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. Free, but donations are accepted. Information, go to olytumfoundation.org or call 360-786- 8117.
Parenting workshop: Learn how to understand anger during a workshop presented by Candyce Bollinger from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Free. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Storytelling workshop: Learn the basics of delivering a live storytelling performance during a workshop with Elizabeth Lord from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. This program is for adults and registration is required. Information: 360-491-3860.
