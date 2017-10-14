Want to sound off about the state’s pay-by-mile pilot project? Mark your calendar now

The state Transportation Commission next week will discuss the pay-by-mile road use charge pilot project and plans to name a section of state Route 507 in honor of a soldier killed in Iraq.
The commission will have two public meetings, each beginning at 8:30 a.m., on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the Transportation Building at 310 Maple Park Ave. SE, Olympia. Comment periods are at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
On Tuesday morning, the commission will be briefed on and discuss the road use charge pilot project set to launch early next year. Under the project, drivers would be charged per-mile for use of state roads. The fee is under consideration as a replacement for the gas tax, which officials say is not raising enough revenue to pay for road maintenance because of improvements in cars’ gas mileage.
The project will engage 2,000 volunteers in the state to test the concept and shape how it might work.
The commission will hear about public attitudes toward the project and the volunteer recruitment process. Other discussions will focus on reporting options, activities of other partners in the pilot project, and the draft evaluation plan.
On Tuesday, the commission also will take action on a proposal initiated by the city of Rainier to name the portion of state Route 507 within the city limits after Rainier High School graduate Sgt. Justin D. Norton, who was killed in Iraq in 2006.
Rainier Council member Everett Gage will present the proposal to the commission. “Even though he’s not here, his legacy continues in this community,” said Gage, who said he did not know Norton.
Norton told his family if he was killed overseas, he wanted a scholarship started in his name for fellow Rainier graduates. The family has awarded nearly $70,000 in scholarships since Norton’s death.
“This is his town, this is where he was raised,” Norton’s stepfather, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock, told KING-5.
He said the family is thrilled their son’s name will live on.
“I think our biggest fear is that he’ll be forgotten,” said Warnock. “This will live beyond all of us.”
On Wednesday, the state Department of Transportation’s Toll Division will report on the 2017 fiscal year traffic and revenue for each tolled facility as well as progress toward meeting legislative benchmarks for toll operations and efficiency.
For more information or to view the agenda, go to wstc.wa.gov.
Comments