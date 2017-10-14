Get into the spirit of fall with a visit to a local pumpkin patch

Oh, fall — the crisp air, the smell of leaves, the threat of major rain storms. Get into the spirit with a trip to a local farm’s pumpkin patch. While you’re there, check out a corn maze, a hay ride, even zombie paintball. You know, fall stuff.
Hunter Family Farm
▪ Address: 7401 Yelm Highway Southeast, Olympia
▪ Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
▪ Online: hunterfamilyfarm.com
▪ Other activities: Wagon rides, hay maze, giant slide, giant and junior corn mazes and more
Schilter Family Farm
▪ Address: 141 Nisqually Cutoff Road Southeast, Olympia
▪ Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
▪ Online: schilterfamilyfarm.com
▪ Other activities: Hay maze, hay jump, goat walk, perennial garden and playground, covered hay rides and more
Rutledge Corn Maze
▪ Address: 302 93rd Ave. Southeast, Olympia
▪ Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
▪ Online: rutledgecornmaze.com
▪ Other activities: Corn maze, haunted maze, zombie paintball, produce stand (check website for nighttime hours)
Pigman’s Produce
▪ Address: 10633 Steilacoom Road Southeast, Olympia
▪ Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday
▪ Online: pigmansproduce.com
Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm
▪ Address: 9402 Rich Road Southeast, Olympia
▪ Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday
▪ Online: lattinscider.com
▪ Other activities: Wagon rides, goat walk, face painting, pony rides and bobbing for apples on the weekends.
