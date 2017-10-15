A propane explosion inside a 25-foot trailer in Centralia sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Explosion in Centralia sends 2 to Harborview Medical Center

By Rolf Boone

October 15, 2017 10:18 AM

A propane-fueled explosion, which blew out the walls of a 25-foot trailer, sent a man and woman to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday afternoon, according to Riverside Fire Authority in Centralia.

The explosion happened in the 3300 block of Harrison Avenue.

The woman was flown to Haborview in serious condition, while the man was first taken to Providence Centralia Hospital in stable condition, then later was flown to Harborview, too.

Both the man and woman were thought to be in their late 40s or 50s.

@rolf_boone

