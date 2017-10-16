These 5 stories were last week’s most read

It was a week of grim news.
1. Student hospitalized after fall from second floor of Lacey middle school: A student at Salish Middle School in Lacey was hospitalized Wednesday after falling from the second floor into the commons area.
2. Lacey shooting involved a robbery and drugs, detectives say: Lacey police arrested two people, and a third suspect is hospitalized, following a Saturday morning shooting and robbery. Investigators believe the incident was drug related.
3. A 3-year-old was left in a corn maze. His family called police the next day: But that’s what happened at the Crazy Corn Maze in West Jordan, Utah, according to West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson. The three-year old boy was found wandering on his own Monday night and taken to a police officer who was working security.
4. Chehalis teen accused of using hundreds of explicit images to extort classmates: A 16-year-old Chehalis boy is being accused of extorting victims — including classmates at W.F. West High School — with nude and sexually explicit pictures after a lengthy investigation by the FBI and local police agencies.
5. She was sexually assaulted 3 times in 1 hour on walk home, police say: A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted three times in an hour by at least three different men, police say, in an incident they describe as “horrific” and “hideous.”
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
