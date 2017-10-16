The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash Sunday night, which included a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
Local

Sheriff’s Office SUV involved in 2-vehicle crash

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 16, 2017 9:06 AM

A 44-year-old man, who was driving a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, was hospitalized Sunday night after he crashed into another vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man was injured and taken to Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton. His 40-year-old passenger, a woman, was not injured.

The other driver, a 58-year-old Chimacum man, also was not injured.

About 7:45 p.m. Sunday, the two vehicles were westbound on state Route 104, north of Poulsbo, when “both vehicles collided near lane two,” according to the state patrol.

The road was partially closed for more than three hours.

The crash is under investigation.

Rolf Boone

