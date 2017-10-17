You might be ready for the rain, but are your storm drains?

Ahead of fall’s first major rain storms coming this week, officials in Olympia are asking residents to help prevent flooding by clearing fallen leaves and other debris from storm drains.

Forecasters say Olympia could see more than 4 inches of rain from Tuesday to Friday. The back-to-back storms are also expected to bring gusty winds throughout Western Washington.

Crews in Olympia are asking for help in clearing the city’s more than 6,300 storm drains. Use a garden rake or shovel to remove leaves from the drain and completely remove them from the street (or else they might end up in another drain).

If flooding is severe, stay inside and call the city’s public works department at 360-753-8333.