Police in Lacey will start carrying naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose.
Police in Lacey will start carrying naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose. Olympian file photo
Police in Lacey will start carrying naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose. Olympian file photo

Local

Lacey police to start carrying overdose-reversing drug

By AbSpegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

October 17, 2017 12:50 PM

Police in Lacey will soon carry naloxone, a lifesaving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Officers were trained to administer naloxone last week and will start carrying it in the coming weeks, said Lacey police Sgt. Jaime Newcomb.

He said officers could use naloxone to treat people who overdose if officers arrive before paramedics. It could also be used on officers who come into contact with powerful synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and carfentanil.

Law enforcement officers and paramedics across the country have been sickened after exposure to these drugs.

“We obviously encounter (overdoses) on a weekly basis. The exposure to fentanyl, we have not had a documented case in our department, but it’s getting out in front of it before something happens, God forbid,” Newcomb said.

Each police car with have a kit with two doses. Kits cost $75 and the department ordered 48 kits for a total of $3,600.

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies already carry naloxone, while the Olympia Police Department plans to equip officers with it soon.

The training for Lacey officers came days after a 31-year-old Lacey man died of an overdose.

Kyle Brinton died Oct. 7. According to a GoFundMe page for his family, Brinton had been clean for more than two years.

“He didn’t want to die, he was so excited to be a dad,” Brinton’s fiancee, Brittany Johnson, told KIRO before a candlelight vigil in his honor last week. The couple was expecting a baby in April.

According to KIRO, Lacey Police Department will be the 30th law enforcement agency in the state to carry naloxone.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Prime time for local pumpkin patches

    Basking in sunshine on Sunday, throngs of pumpkin hunters made their way through the Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival at the Schilter Family Farm in Nisqually.

Prime time for local pumpkin patches

Prime time for local pumpkin patches 1:10

Prime time for local pumpkin patches
Stubborn Sunday fire heavily damages Lacey church 0:55

Stubborn Sunday fire heavily damages Lacey church
Sunday fire heavily damages Lacey church 0:55

Sunday fire heavily damages Lacey church

View More Video