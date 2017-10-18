Wind advisory issued for parts of Thurston, Lewis counties

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Thurston and Lewis counties starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters say south-southeast wind gusts could reach 45 mph. Winds will peak in the late afternoon to early evening and could bring down trees, causing local power outages.
Impacted areas include Centralia, Olympia and Yelm.
The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Winds increase late morning thru evening - gusts up to 55 MPH in RED (warning) areas and 45 MPH in YELLOW (advisory) areas. #wawx #seattle pic.twitter.com/bxUqwhAcvp— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 18, 2017
Winds are increasing on the coast and in the north interior as rain moves in. #wawx pic.twitter.com/QWuJ9qiJXE— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 18, 2017
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments