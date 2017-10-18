The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Thurston and Lewis counties starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Thurston and Lewis counties starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Courtesy photo National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Thurston and Lewis counties starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Courtesy photo National Weather Service

Local

Wind advisory issued for parts of Thurston, Lewis counties

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

October 18, 2017 9:37 AM

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Thurston and Lewis counties starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters say south-southeast wind gusts could reach 45 mph. Winds will peak in the late afternoon to early evening and could bring down trees, causing local power outages.

Impacted areas include Centralia, Olympia and Yelm.

The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof

    A work crew from Olympia-based Snell Crane Service raise a series of interior wall frames Tuesday morning which will support new roofing for the 1906-era Olympia Brewery brewhouse.

Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof

Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof 1:13

Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof
'I was just hit,' state patrol trooper tells dispatch 0:29

'I was just hit,' state patrol trooper tells dispatch

Prime time for local pumpkin patches 1:10

Prime time for local pumpkin patches

View More Video