Local

Washington Senate race most expensive in state history

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 5:02 PM

The 45th Legislative District race that will determine control of the Washington Senate is the most expensive in state history.

Officials with the Public Disclosure Commission said Wednesday that combined spending by the campaigns of Democrat Manka Dhingra and Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund exceeds $2.4 million, surpassing the previous record of nearly $1.5 million.

The previous record was set in 2014, in a race between the late Republican Sen. Andy Hill and Democratic opponent Matt Isenhower in the same district. This year’s race is to serve the last year of a four-year term left vacant by Hill’s death.

The spending by the campaigns does not include about $3.7 million spent by outside groups so far.

Republicans, with the help of Democrat Tim Sheldon who caucuses with them, currently control the Senate by a single seat.

The election is Nov. 7.

