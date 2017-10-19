Power outages reported in Olympia, Lacey

Update: By 9:45 a.m., the number of local customers without power was about 40.
More than 1,100 Puget Sound Energy customers in Olympia and Lacey were without power as of 8 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Thurston County on Wednesday that lasted until 11 p.m. Most of the local outages occurred early Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.
Puget Sound Energy is reminding customers to avoid downed power lines and always assume downed lines are energized.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
