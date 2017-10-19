More Videos

  • Pleasant Glade kindergartners practice state earthquake drill 'Drop, Cover and Hold On'

    As principal Andrew Pitman gave emergency instructions over the school's intercom, Pleasant Glade Elementary kindergartners in teacher Kristine Andrews-Brown's class practice "Drop, Cover and Hold On" during the 2017 Great Washington ShakeOut statewide earthquake drill.

As principal Andrew Pitman gave emergency instructions over the school's intercom, Pleasant Glade Elementary kindergartners in teacher Kristine Andrews-Brown's class practice "Drop, Cover and Hold On" during the 2017 Great Washington ShakeOut statewide earthquake drill. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
As principal Andrew Pitman gave emergency instructions over the school's intercom, Pleasant Glade Elementary kindergartners in teacher Kristine Andrews-Brown's class practice "Drop, Cover and Hold On" during the 2017 Great Washington ShakeOut statewide earthquake drill.

Local

1.2 million in Washington take cover in annual ShakeOut drill

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

October 19, 2017 12:00 PM

Did you feel it?

The Great Washington ShakeOut, the state’s largest earthquake drill, was held at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Participants in the annual drill in Washington and and beyond dropped, took cover and held on. The drill is meant to get people thinking about how to prepare for a major earthquake or other disaster.

Most of Washington is prone to earthquakes, though hazards vary region to region. Emergency managers recommend having two weeks’ worth of water, food and other supplies on hand for a disaster.

Meanwhile, state officials are looking at improving maps of earthquake and tsunami hazards and whether schools and other essential buildings will avoid major damage in an earthquake.

In Washington, 1.2 million people signed up to participate in the ShakeOut.

Want more? Geologists and state seismologists will answer earthquake questions on Reddit from 12 to 2 p.m.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

