1.2 million in Washington take cover in annual ShakeOut drill

Did you feel it?
The Great Washington ShakeOut, the state’s largest earthquake drill, was held at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.
Participants in the annual drill in Washington and and beyond dropped, took cover and held on. The drill is meant to get people thinking about how to prepare for a major earthquake or other disaster.
@ShakeOut Pleasant Glade kinders took cover today during earthquake drill! #ShakeOut see more in tomorrow’s @theolympian pic.twitter.com/Fwf3YM2hUD— N. Thurston Schools (@NTPSnews) October 19, 2017
Most of Washington is prone to earthquakes, though hazards vary region to region. Emergency managers recommend having two weeks’ worth of water, food and other supplies on hand for a disaster.
Meanwhile, state officials are looking at improving maps of earthquake and tsunami hazards and whether schools and other essential buildings will avoid major damage in an earthquake.
In Washington, 1.2 million people signed up to participate in the ShakeOut.
Don't count on the Rock to tell you what to do during an earthquake. Make a plan. Get prepared. #ShakeOut pic.twitter.com/OamPtLnWed— Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) October 19, 2017
Want more? Geologists and state seismologists will answer earthquake questions on Reddit from 12 to 2 p.m.
Team OSPI evacuated for the Great WA #ShakeOut! #WAedu pic.twitter.com/wyC4bSzzh1— WA State OSPI (@waOSPI) October 19, 2017
Shaken, not stirred! Practicing earthquake safety for the #Shakeout with the brilliant geologists from the Washington Geologic Survey. pic.twitter.com/W3SgFKNcGy— Hilary Franz (@Hilary_FranzCPL) October 19, 2017
