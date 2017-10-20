Local

Deaths for Oct. 20

October 20, 2017

Brainerd, Gladys Opal, 86, Shelton, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Brar, Bharpur, 79, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Tibbits, Lois Roberta, 90, Shelton, died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Vollendorff, Michael Gary, 53, Lacey, died Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Wade, Jon Tucker, 73, Lacey, died Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

