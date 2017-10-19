You survived rounds 1 and 2 of rain. Ready for round 3?

Forecasters called for a series of back-to-back storms to hit Western Washington this week. While Olympia may have been mostly spared Tuesday’s wind and rain, Wednesday’s was a harder hit that actually set a rain record.
And we are in for another storm Saturday.
“I think it’s more of a rain event than a wind event,” Chris Burke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said Thursday. “It doesn’t look as strong as the one we had yesterday.”
Rain totals Wednesday beat records for the day in several areas, including in Olympia. Olympia recorded 1.52 inches of rain, beating the record set in 1958 of 1.43 inches. Records for the day also were broken in Seattle, Bellingham, Hoquiam and Quillayute.
The Olympics received the most rain in the state, with the area near Mount Olympus being drenched with 6.30 inches.
Peak winds Wednesday hit 101 mph at Chinook Pass, 89 mph at White Pass, 49 mph at Sea-Tac Airport and 38 mph at Olympia Regional Airport.
The wind was enough to cause some local power outages. Early Thursday morning, more than 1,100 Puget Sound Energy customers in Olympia and Lacey were without power, though that number was down to 40 by 9:45 a.m.
Forcasters say we should expect showers into Friday. Burke said the heavy rain could arrive Saturday afternoon and stick around until Sunday morning, with 1.25 inches of rain possible Saturday night. That much rain means there is the potential for urban flooding (check your storm drains!).
Temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the 40s.
By Monday, though, it should be mostly cloudy, and mostly sunny on Tuesday with a high near 61.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
