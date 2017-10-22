Night owls take note: Overnight lane closures will slow I-5 traffic through DuPont

Road crews working on the Mounts Road to Center Drive auxiliary lane extension on Interstate 5 will continue paving during overnight hours this week, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Southbound I-5:
▪ Beginning Monday through Wednesday, single lane closures will begin at 9 p.m., followed by double lane closures at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.
▪ On Thursday, single lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. with double lane closures starting at 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.
▪ On Friday, single lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. with double-lane closures starting at 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 7 a.m. Saturday.
Northbound I-5:
▪ Beginning Monday through Wednesday, single lane closures will begin at 8 p.m., followed by double lane closures at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the following day.
▪ On Thursday, single lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. with double lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the following day.
▪ On Friday, single lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments