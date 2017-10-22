Nighttime drivers on Interstate 5 near DuPont can expect paving-related lane closures this week, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Nighttime drivers on Interstate 5 near DuPont can expect paving-related lane closures this week, according to the state Department of Transportation. Courtesy WSDOT
Nighttime drivers on Interstate 5 near DuPont can expect paving-related lane closures this week, according to the state Department of Transportation. Courtesy WSDOT

Local

Night owls take note: Overnight lane closures will slow I-5 traffic through DuPont

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 22, 2017 2:02 PM

Road crews working on the Mounts Road to Center Drive auxiliary lane extension on Interstate 5 will continue paving during overnight hours this week, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Southbound I-5:

▪ Beginning Monday through Wednesday, single lane closures will begin at 9 p.m., followed by double lane closures at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.

▪  On Thursday, single lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. with double lane closures starting at 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.

▪ On Friday, single lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. with double-lane closures starting at 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5:

▪ Beginning Monday through Wednesday, single lane closures will begin at 8 p.m., followed by double lane closures at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the following day.

▪ On Thursday, single lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. with double lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the following day.

▪ On Friday, single lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hank is finally a free dog

    After spending five months at the Lewis County Animal Shelter for falsely being considered dangerous, Hank the dog was finally allowed to return to his loving home.

Hank is finally a free dog

Hank is finally a free dog 2:11

Hank is finally a free dog
Pleasant Glade kindergartners practice state earthquake drill 'Drop, Cover and Hold On' 1:26

Pleasant Glade kindergartners practice state earthquake drill 'Drop, Cover and Hold On'
Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof 1:13

Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof

View More Video