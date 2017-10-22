A jogger along Olympia's Capitol Lake enjoys a glint of Sunday morning sunshine after a vigorous rainstorm battered the region most of Saturday. With some showers still persisting for the day a welcome drying pattern is forecasted for the upcoming week.
A jogger along Olympia's Capitol Lake enjoys a glint of Sunday morning sunshine after a vigorous rainstorm battered the region most of Saturday. With some showers still persisting for the day a welcome drying pattern is forecasted for the upcoming week.
Local

2.91 inches of rain fell Saturday in Olympia area, drenching 1966 record

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 22, 2017 2:32 PM

How wet was it on Saturday? It was so wet that the last time that much rain fell in the Olympia area, The Beatles were still a thing.

That’s according to Johnny Burg of the National Weather Service, who said Sunday that nearly 3 inches of rain fell Saturday in the Olympia area, smashing the old record of 1.21 inches set in 1966.

That much rain means Thurston County rivers are still under a flood watch until Monday morning, Burg said.

As for the rest of the week, the forecast is relatively tranquil, with sunshine in the forecast and highs in the lower to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday. There’s a chance of rain Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be near 60, with overnight lows this week in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The rain-pounding storm that rolled through Western Washington on Saturday also produced sustained winds of 39 miles per hour in Hoquiam and gusts of up to 52 miles per hour, Burg said.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

